Murray overpowered by Auger-Aliassime

Andy Murray has been knocked out of the US Open, losing 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to world number 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round .The match was a one-sided encounter. No doubt fatigued after his marathon five-set win, Murray was overpowered by the Canadian's booming groundstrokes. The Brit struggled on return, failing to create a break point.The first set was dominated by Auger-Aliassime after he secured a break in the second game, hitting 18 winners compared to one from Murray.The former US Open champion's play improved in the second set, but Auger-Aliassime broke in the eighth game before closing out the set with an ace.In the third set, the Canadian made a breakthrough in the fifth game, converting his fourth break point to move ahead. He confidently served out the win to move into the next round.Murray will now turn to his preparations for the next slam of this COVID-19-disrupted season. The French Open is due to start on 27 September.